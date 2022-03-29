A$AP Rocky Appears In Nigo & Lil Uzi Vert's "Heavy" Music Video

Listeners have been loving hearing Uzi on a drill beat.

There's no denying that 51-year-old Nigo is a creative genius. When he's not hard at work on his projects at A Bathing Ape, the Japanese-born multihyphenate can be found cooking up heat in the studio with some of the biggest names in music.

Following the arrival of his latest full-length project, Nigo has delivered a music video for his Lil Uzi Vert collaboration "Heavy," which also sees an appearance from the "Fashion Killa" himself, A$AP Rocky.

"Great work, this is fire," one user praised Nigo's work in the video's comment section. "Giving these rappers BEATS that are different than maybe they are used to is better than sounding the same over and over again. Originality is key, that's what hip hop is. Don't stop."

Some of the best bars on the beat include "Look in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane? Nah, I'm on a jet / Why would I ever respond to a lame? (Why?) / Yeah, he ain't put a check / P*ssy ass n**** better stay in his lane (lane) / Yeah, before he get whacked (yeah) / I f*ck around with all my chains, and I still got space all around my neck."

Check out the music video for "Heavy" above, and stream Nigo's full I Know NIGO project, featuring Pharell, Gunna, Pusha T, Pop Smoke, Tyler, The Creator, and more here.

[Via]