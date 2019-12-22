In the midst of the world clowning A$AP Rocky for the weak stroke game he displayed in his leaked sex tape, Swae Lee thought it was a good idea to post photos from his studio session with him. Swae Lee is easily one of the most active rappers on social media, appearing to have a photographer following him at all times. He posted a whole nine photos of him and Rocky zoned in at the studio.

If this gallery was shared on Instagram on any other day, then the comments would have likely been filled with fans sharing how excited they were to hear this collaboration. But on Friday, most people's minds were concerned with that sex tape. "hope tha track better den - nvm" was one comment. "Wrong day for this post man," another follower lamented. One person savagely deemed Rocky as "The man who had no stroke". Whether Swae intentionally sought to capitalize on Rocky being a trending topic when deciding to share the photos at that moment is unknown, but if so, he was quite clever.

Ok, back to the music. Swae Lee has never collaborated with Rocky before, neither in a solo capacity or with Rae Sremmurd. Given that Slim Jxmmi is absent from all these photos, Swae must be working on a solo project... unless he's working on a collab project with Rocky titled "SWA$AP". Swae and Rocky both dabble in so many different styles that it's hard to predict what a song from them would sound like, but it seems promising.