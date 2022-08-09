A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels Assist Danger Mouse & Black Thought With “Strangers” Single

This New Music Friday, one upcoming album that hip-hop heads are looking forward to in particular comes from Black Thought and producer Danger Mouse, called Cheat Codes.

Ahead of the August 12th debut, the duo has already shared singles like “No Gold Teeth,” “Aquamarine” with Michael Kiwanuka, and “Because” featuring Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Carlidge. Today (August 9), they’ve given us another taste of what’s to come, this one accompanied by A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels.

“Yeah, while y'all was sufferin' for future shot / Hurtin' and hatin', waitin' for that other shoe to drop,” Black begins on the first verse. “I was relocatin' this whole operation to the top / For you to copy and paste, in case you forgot.”

Rocky follows him with bars like, “I keep the .45 close, get your lo-fi smoke / Like the Wi-Fi broke, get the wise guy jokes,” and “Uhm, one time when I was duckin' from the one time / This one time, weapon on my left side, I'm gun shy.”

El-P and Killer Mike close things out, with Danger Mouse holding down the beat – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH this Friday to stream Cheat Codes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh my, now reach in to your pockets, pay homage

Pay me hunnids or pay me no mind, bro

And my screen don't work, got a iPhone 4

Like the Wi-Fi broke, it's still a smartphone though

