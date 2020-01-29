Dating back to the beginning of A$AP Rocky’s rise to prominence, there has always been something linking the Harlem superstar to Rihanna. In 2013, the two musicians were spotted behind-the-scenes of the “Fashion Killa” music video kissing, which prompted dating rumors to hit the web. Since then, gossipers have been following their every move to determine exactly what their relationship is. After RiRi made an appearance with A$AP Rocky at Yams Day 2020, it was rumoured that the two spent the night together, sleeping in the same New York hotel suite. This week, the mill intensified with reports that the two were casually dating, possibly marking the inception of the latest music power couple and, reading the news, fans reacted in droves.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fresh off of her split with billionaire Hassan Jameel, Rihanna appears to have already moved on with A$AP Rocky, who shares a similar lifestyle to her. The differences between Jameel and Rih may have been too much with gossip sources pointing to their drastically inconsistent schedules as the primary reason for their breakup. Now that she and Rocky might be an item, their biggest supporters are taking to Twitter to express their excitement over the bond, predicting how gorgeous their baby will be, whining about having no chance with either one of the stars, and more.

When you heard the rumors, how did you take them? Do you think they’ll last?