A$AP Rocky & Alan Walker Team Up On "Live Fast" For PUBGM

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker has worked with PUBG Mobile in the past and now, he's back with the theme song for them. Kicking off the first day of PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019 Spring Splits Global Finals, Walker came through with a new single featuring A$AP Rocky. The song was available for the game's players who completed the Alan Walker challenges and unlocked the song. Walker drops off a smooth, electronic-infused beat while Rocky swings in with two new verses.

"Live Fast" arrives shortly after authorities in Sweden charged A$AP Rocky with assault. He was arrested earlier this month and remained in prison since after he was arrested on suspicion of assault. Since then, fans, peers, friends, family, and even the president of the United States have tried to make sure Rocky gets treated fairly. Considering his recent charge, the efforts haven't been effective.

Free Rocky.

Quotable Lyrics

My patnas steady movin' like the feds on us (uh)

Probably 'cause you assuming that its meds on us (uh uh)

Kick big, I need leg warmers, chug water

All love, blood is thicker than the dreads on us