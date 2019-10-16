Just months ago, it seemed as if A$AP Rocky's future was hanging in the balance. The rapper was locked up in a Swedish jail as he faced a trial with questionable results, but now that he's home, the rapper has put the ordeal behind him. He immediately returned to rocking stages for his adoring fans who supported him through his unfortunate set of circumstances, and Rocky has decided to sit down with Angie Martinez to open up about not only about what he's been up to since being set free, but to share tales of his life up until this point.

Rocky will be featured on an upcoming episode of Untold Stories of Hip Hop, and in a preview, he dropped a bombshell on Angie. "I'm not gon' fabricate. You win some, you lose some. If I won, Imma tell you I won. If I lost, Imma tell you I lost. That's life. You feel me?" He then takes a brief pause before beginning again. "I was always a sex addict."



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Angie was taken aback by the revelation, but even more so when Rocky shared that he's been that way since junior high school. "Like, I was horny! I ain't even have no sperm in my testicles yet but I literally was horny...I've been a sex addict for some time, yeah." He added, "These are things that people stay away from. They don't like to admit [it]. I can't be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don't do nothin' that I'm not proud of speaking of."

This isn't the first time that Flacko has opened up about his sexual past. In a prior interview with Esquire U.K., the 31-year-old rapper shared details of having a sex orgy on the roof of his junior high school and admitted that he dropped a heavy stack of cash on an extra-large bed for the many orgies he has at his house. About the latter, he said, "I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions. I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited sh*t like me."