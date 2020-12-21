It's been some time since A$AP Rocky last released a full-length LP, with his last project being 2018's Testing. Luckily for his fans but perhaps unfortunate for A$AP, a new snippet of a new song titled "Grim Freestyle" was accidentally leaked by Lord Flacko himself ahead of the forthcoming album.

Deleted just a minute after being posted, the rapper uploaded a visualizer along with a one minute clip of the new song. The post was simply captioned, "GRIM FREESTYLE SNIPPIT X MARINE SERRE." The leak comes in the same week that MARINE SERRE x AWGE released a brand new collection, with the self-proclaimed pretty boy starring as a lead for the campaign.

The 32-year-old Harlem rapper is celebrating the release of the collection by preparing new content with the Harlem MOB for the next AWGE release. Linked in the rapper's Instagram bio, the creative agency was founded by A$AP and teased the collaboration at Paris Fashion Week.

"We are excited to introduce our latest creative project with AWGE," the French fashion designer wrote on Instagram. She continued, "Common interests, genuine conversations, and a strong sense of community have led to the creation of a limited capsule collection composed of versatile silhouettes for day-night life. Each piece is rare and unique, realized through adopting our regenerating practices."

The fashion icon has recently been in the headlines for his rumored new romance with Rihanna. The two have been cozying it up in New York City together this past month. Earlier in the month, he released a new Cyberpunk 2077 exclusive song, addressing his past comments about colorism.

What do you think of the new A$AP snippet? Let us know in the comments!