Co-founder of the A$AP Mob, A$AP Illz, dropped a bomb on the world of hip-hop when he announced that A$AP Ferg was being kicked out of the Mob. Pretty disparagingly, as well.

"Ferg ain’t ASAP NO MORE sorry guys… That n**** burnt out, songs dumb trash mr anthem cant get right," the co-founder of the A$AP Mob said. He went on to share screenshots of a text conversation he had with Ferg asking to give him a call

It was A$AP Bari who confirmed the news just hours later, writing, "@asvpxillz started ASAP If It Wasn’t Him It Wouldn’t Have Been No ASAP Mob So [Hail] ASAP Illz."

Despite this, it seems like Ferg might not actually be kicked out, after all. A$AP Nast hit Twitter where he referred to these reports as "false news." "THE TRAP LORD WAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE KICKED OUT OF A$AP FALSE NEWS EVERYBODY GO HOME NOW #ASAPFOREVER," he wrote.

Ferg indirectly issued a response to Illz following the announcement. With Diddy's interlude on Meek Mill's "Cold Hearted" bumping in the background, the rapper simply nodded his head in agreeance to the Bad Boy founder's message about how family and money don't mix. Peep that below.