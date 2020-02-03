J. Scott, best known as DJ for A$AP Mob has passed away.

Also known as A$AP SNACKS, the Atlanta-born, New York-based hyphenate's cause of death is currently unknown but has sparked an outpouring of mourning from fans and collaborators alike, including members of the core A$AP Mob.

In addition to his work as A$AP Rocky's official DJ, Scott also worked as an A&R for A$AP Worldwide while managing several other acts. In the throng of social media tributes, J. Scott's impact and deep-rooted influence reverberated Sunday evening.

"Man words can’t even describe how I feel right now," wrote A$AP Ferg in one post. "Rest In Peace to my brother @jscottandshit This was one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him. Gone too young “cozy boy” for life love u bro."

Elsewhere, Kenny Beats also touched on Scott's legacy: "Such an amazing talent, ear, and friend since I was 19. I cannot believe I am writing this, we were on stage together a week ago.