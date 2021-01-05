2020 was an interesting year for the Mob. Though relatively quiet on a music front, internal drama within the crew spilled into the public eye, prompting speculation of their possible demise. It's A$AP Forever, though, so even a bit of friction between members hasn't caused a permanent strain on their relationship. They are a family, after all. And 2021 could be the year they return with a brand new installment in the Cozy Tapes series.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

It's been a while since we've received an update from the Mob in regards to Ferg's standing within the crew. As 2021 kicks off, it appears that the Mob could be plotting on the release of Cozy Tapes Vol. 3., at least that's what fans are anticipating. A video of the crew reunited and kicking freestyles began circulating last night. Rocky, Ferg, Nast, Illz, Twelvyy, and others were spotted within the circle. Nast shared selfie footage on his Story, capturing Ferg and Rocky in the cipher with the "A$AP Forever" written.

A$AP Mob released their second studio album in 2017 titled, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy. Featuring a star-studded roster including Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Frank Ocean, and more, it went on to debut in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

