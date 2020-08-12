A$AP Ferg's "Move Ya Hips" With Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO Features Crazy Sex Robot

A$AP Ferg's new music video for "Move Ya Hips," featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO, is officially here.

At the beginning of the new music video for "Move Ya Hips," the new record from A$AP Ferg, Nicki Minaj, and MadeinTYO, a man gets pretty excited while ordering a badass new sex robot. He didn't know what he was getting himself into though because, shortly after receiving the toy, he becomes part of a vicious twist that belongs in a horror movie plot.

After testing out her abilities, the dude has some fun with her but, in the midst of Nicki's verse, the robot seemingly malfunctions (or was she always meant to go off like this???), attacking him with a barrage of fists and crushing a champagne bottle against him. He tries to escape her wrath but it looks like she has decided that she now owns him, treating the house as if it's her own and becoming the dom in their relationship.

Watch the new video above.

This song has been pretty controversial as of late, with plenty of Nicki Minaj's fans trying to actually cancel A$AP Ferg for the song's performance on the charts. After spending thousands of dollars to ensure a high debut, which it pulled off by starting at #19, the highest ever for a Ferg song, the Barbs trended "#ASAPFergIsOverParty," accusing him of not reporting all of his website sales to Billboard, which would surely have given it a higher debut.