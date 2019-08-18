A$AP Fergs Enlists Timbaland For The Banger "Limo Hummer"

A$AP Ferg came through with Floor Seats this past week, marking a triumphant return for the Harlemite. Floor Seats is short but sweet, clocking in at just 9 tracks. Near the end of the album, fans are blessed with a banger produced by the legendary Timbaland entitled "Limo Hummer." A haunting synth that sounds like a violin being forced through a filter sets the tone for the heavy-hitting single. "Limo Hummer" could easily be both a club or radio single, although I enjoy blasting it in my whip on repeat.

Ferg brags about his lavish living and sexual exploits in a way that is both raunchy and exciting. He employs a choppy flow that allows the beat to breathe in-between his constant pauses. The true delight though is the chorus though, in which Fergs serenades his listeners with a catchy and comedic hook.

Quotable Lyrics

Me and Timba, got mo' bitches than a Hummer limo (Yeah)

No pretendo, this no game, I don't play Nintendo (Alright)

Got a Asian with persuasion, look like Miss Info (Alright)

All of the info off the brain, I don't need no pencil (That's right)