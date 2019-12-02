With it being so easy to hack into anybody's social media accounts nowadays, it's important to ensure your own cyber safety by crafting carefully-made passwords for each platform you use. If you think your username and pass are easy to guess, you're probably right. We don't know what A$AP Ferg was using to access his online accounts but apparently, it was simple enough for a hacker to come through with some terrible statements on his behalf.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Many of the tweets have since been deleted but, this morning, A$AP Ferg was the victim of a pretty serious hacking job on his Twitter profile. It was clear that the rapper's account had been compromised after he tweeted out that he had just done a bunch of cocaine with a random dude, tagging the guy in the post. Then, the posts started getting pretty disgusting. Declaring that "Drake's butthole is Tasty ASF," Ferg's hackers began to share some disturbing racial slurs on the profile, pretending to be the Harlem star.

"Donald trump is a n***er," wrote the hacker before digging even deeper. "I think n***ers are not humans," added the unauthorized hacker in a separate post. Clearly, these messages are not being sent from Ferg himself. Hopefully, he's able to get the people responsible for this.