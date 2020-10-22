From the sounds of things, there were definitely issues within the A$AP Mob earlier this year, which erupted when A$AP Illz called out A$AP Ferg, saying that he can't make an anthem anymore. His insults were heard across hip-hop blogs and forums, discussing Ferg's potential exit from the collective. A$AP Bari confirmed that Ferg had effectively been kicked out, but A$AP Nast disputed that claim, saying that he was still family.

A$AP Ferg even released a new song, titled "Big A$AP", to explain the situation. Despite him not going into too much detail, he explains in a new interview with Genius that it's impossible to be dropped from the Mob because, once you're initiated, there's no turning back.



"I don’t think there’s no breaking up of the Mob," said Ferg. "It’s like, once you’re in the Mob, you can’t get out. This is blood in, blood out… because it’s not a contractual thing that makes me Mob. We was Mob before music."

He went on to claim that, because he helped build A$AP, he can't really lose his title.

"I’m definitely one of the leaders," he said. "That could go without being said. You can’t kick me out of something I helped build. I brought millions and millions of dollars and fed families through my voice and my ideas… I bring equity into the brand. I mean, that’s like the carpenter. You can’t kick the carpenter out and expect for the house to have a roof."

Hopefully, the group is able to amend its issues from within.