A$AP Ferg Taps City Girls For New Banger "Wigs"

The premise is simple, as Ferg explains it: "bend it over, put your wig on the floor." With such exuberance, how can one disobey? Today, the A$AP Mob's most energetic member comes through with his newest single, following his previous DMX-homaging "Pups." Tapping City Girls and Antha for the assist, A$AP Ferg's "Wigs" is tailor-made for the peak of late-night debauchery. Off the top, the bouncy beat evokes memories of Southern strip clubs, though don't expect Ferg to suffer without home-court advantage; the man knows how to play a tight and focused road game.

"All these bitches badder than Dennis The Menace," raps Ferg, whipping up a steady flow-scheme. "Hope tonight the bartenders turn into the strippers." It's one of those types of nights, as it often is with City Girls in the mix. For the most part, "Wigs" is simple in its intended message: turning the club upside down. As a result, expect your wig get acquainted with the floor before sunrise.