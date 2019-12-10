A$AP Ferg Takes A Bizarre Flight In "Jet Lag" Video

The latest video from his "Floor Seats" EP.

A$AP Ferg had a bunch of bangers to choose from on his Floor Seats EP when deciding which song would get promoted as a single. He had nine to choose from to be exact. The project, which dropped in August, calls on some of the biggest names in hip hop to bring all their energy. Rico Nasty, Asian Doll, MadeInTYO and A$AP Rocky all make appearances. If he wanted to go with an R&B banger off there (yes, they exist), he could have picked the cuts with Ty Dolla $ign or Brent Faiyaz. However, he went with one of his solo performances, "Jet Lag".

While this may have been a personal favorite of his, it's also a fan favorite - and for good reason. It has the chaotic energy of many of Ferg's best songs. That chaos is captured in the music video, which shows the rapper passing through a series of bizarre scenarios while on board a flight. At one point, he's living the high life, having his feet massaged in a tub of champagne. In the next vignette, a hostage takeover erupts on the plane. You're never sure whether it's all a dream or a nightmare. Maybe that's supposed to reflect the concept behind Floor Seats, which Ferg described as VIP access to the world of celebrity.