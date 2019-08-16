A$AP Ferg Slows Things Down With Ty Dolla $ign On "Ride"

There were many records that dropped on Friday morning, including A$AP Ferg's Floor Seats EP. The rapper delivered a nine-track record that's assumed to be the prequel of a longer forthcoming album, but this 27-minute project is enough to tie fans over in the meantime. There were a handful of features on Floor Seats including the likes of A$AP Rocky, Brent Faiyaz, Rico Nasty, MadeinTYO, Asian Doll, and Ty Dolla $ign. With the latter, Ferg crafted a grown and sexy R&B-style jam that was set aside for the ladies.

Floor Seats may be a short project, but Ferg delivers a little something for everyone. In a statement, the New York rapper said that on the album he's allowing listeners an opportunity to see him up close and personally. “[I'm] giving everyone the VIP experience you get during a floor seat of an NBA game," Ferg stated. "Which is unique and rare. You’re getting to experience and see the inside of my life.”

Quotable Lyrics

I pull up in that Benz and you pull up in a Range

You feeling me now, you feeling my style

Feeling me now, I'm getting it now (Oww)

I know that you want it, I can see it all in your face

I know that you ride stick, I can tell you want a taste

Come to the hills, I wanna chill