It appears that some rappers have grown tired of the hair on their head lately. Just this past weekend, Ye made news appearing at his Sunday Service after shaving his eyebrows off.

Now, A$AP Ferg has joined in the fun, shaving all the hair off of his head. Ferg posted a story to Instagram with the new cut with the caption: "New start."

This haircut comes on the heels of A$AP Ferg's new single "Green Juice" featuring Pharrell Williams, released on Oct. 29. "Green Juice" was Ferg's first solo release of 2021, as he has not released a song or project since Sept. 2020.

At the same time he first announced "Green Juice," Ferg was fresh off inking a new management deal with Roc Nation stating: "It has always been a dream to work with Jay-Z. For decades I have looked up to the moves he’s made with his diverse range of business ventures but especially with companies like Roc-A-Fella and Roc Nation. His ability to build brands and create teams alongside leaders like Jay Brown is unmatched, and it feels good to be officially a part of the family."

John Lamparski/Getty Images

On Wednesday (Nov. 3), the Harlem rapper shared another angle of his haircut on Instagram as he is clearly growing comfortable with the new look, captioning it with a UFO emoji.

The extra-terrestrial vibes the 33-year-old have been giving off coincide with the message of his latest single, so this haircut could potentially be a promotional tactic for an upcoming project.

Check out A$AP Ferg's new bald look below!



