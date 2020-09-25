A$AP Ferg Shares "Floor Seats II" Ft. Lil Wayne, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Marilyn Manson

Now that the confusion about his placement in the A$AP Mob has been laid to rest, A$AP Ferg returns with his latest project, Floor Seats II. We received Ferg's Floor Seats EP in August 2019 and he's continued with the series by sharing a 10-track project weighted with features. Recently, Ferg received a promo shout out for his album from basketball legend Dennis Rodman who, as it turns out, has a song named after him on Floor Seats II. There are also looks from Tyga, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, MadeinTYO, Fivio Foreign, ONEFOUR, Jay Gwuapo, and Puff Daddy, better known these days as Diddy.

The most surprising addition is undeniably from Marilyn Manson who gives a cryptic performance on the introductory track that bears his name. It's clear that A$AP Ferg wanted to experiment a bit this time around, so stream Floor Seats II and let us know what you think of this project.

Tracklist

1. Marilyn Manson ft. Marilyn Manson

2. Dennis Rodman ft. Tyga

3. In It ft. Mulatto

4. No Ceilings ft. Lil Wayne & Jay Gwuapo

5. Mask ft. Antha Pantha

6. Intermission

7. Move Ya Hips ft. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO

8. Value

9. Aussie Freaks ft. ONEFOUR & Fivio Foreign

10. Hectic ft. Puff Daddy