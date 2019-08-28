Rich The Kid's "New Freezer" remains one of his biggest song to date, namely because of the guest appearance on it. Kendrick Lamar undoubtedly helped take the song to new heights. But more than that, Kendrick Lamar's co-sign helped Rich The Kid catapult to stardom. However, it appears as though Rich The Kid could only get a Kendrick Lamar verse under one condition -- he's the only feature on the song.



Manny Carabel/Getty Images

A$AP Ferg, fresh off of the release of Floor Seats, sat down with DJ Whoo Kid where he revealed that he was actually supposed to be on Rich The Kid's "New Freezer." In fact, he wasn't the only one. Apparently, Rich The Kid shopped the song around to a few artists before Kendrick caught wind of the track.

"I did 'New Freezer.' That was my song. Ben came through, and we did that song together with me, Rich the Kid, and a few other n***as... MadeinTYO. This n***a ended up wind up playin' it for fuckin', I think Jaden Smith, Kendrick Lamar, all these other n***as. Kendrick was like 'Yo, I'll get on it as long as everybody else come off of it.'" A$AP Ferg recounted.

Despite being booted off of the song, Ferg was just happy to see his lil homie flourish. He explained in the interview that ultimately, the move to add Kendrick Lamar to the song only boosted Rich The Kid's career.

"I'm like, "Cool, as long as the lil homie get on.'... He's from the hood. I used to throw him a little something here and there on some 'get home safe' type shit," he explained. "But to see what 'New Freezer' did, and it took him to a whole other level. He got a pub deal, got an artist deal, a label deal, living in an L.A. house, everything. Off a song and being around."