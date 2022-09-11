A$AP Ferg has accepted Funk Flex's challenge to premiere an unreleased song on his Hot 97 show. The Floor Seats rapper addressed the New York DJ in a video shared on social media over the weekend.

“You said you wanted the smoke," Ferg said while smoking a cigar.

"ASAPFERG HAS ACCEPTED THE CHALLENGE!!!” Funk Flex captioned the video on Instagram, teasing a reveal for Thursday. “@THEREALSWIZZZ ???? HES READY??? 7PM??? THURSDAY??? @HOT97 ???? FISH U SMOKING CIGARS???? @SOULONTHEHUDSON_ WHO DO I CHALLENGE NEXT???”



Funk Flex had originally hit him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1. For Swizz Beatz, Flex instructed the legendary producer to share a song from the late DMX. Flex has already shared a track from DMX sampling Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’.”

As for any more music from DMX, Swizz had said he's hesitant to release too much.

“He’s got a lot of music," Swizz admitted on The Breakfast Club, earlier this year. "But for me it’s like, he just worked so hard on this record that I don’t really want to tamper with things unless it can be better than this record. I don’t want to just put things out, and even with the footage, we recorded the whole process of the album, and we could’ve been putting that footage out right now leading up to the album."

