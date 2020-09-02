A$AP Ferg (or possibly just Ferg now) is indirectly responding to reports that he has been kicked out of the A$AP Mob.

One of the most popular members of the group, A$AP Ferg held the Harlem collective on his back for years but, apparently, he's no longer welcome at their family dinners.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Tensions began brewing this week after A$AP Illz, one of the founding members of the group, called out Fergenstein for being "burnt out" and making "dumb trash" songs. A$AP Bari went on to confirm that Ferg had been kicked out of the group, saying, "He said what he said."

As rumors continue to fly about Ferg's immediate future, he appears to be indirectly responding to the situation on Instagram Stories, playing some pick-up ball and blasting a song in the background that pertains perfectly to his predicament with the Mob.

In the video posted to social media, Ferg nods his head at Meek Mill and Diddy's song "Cold Hearted," signaling to the camera and echoing words from Diddy's interlude about family and how money causes turmoil.

A$AP Ferg has not provided an official statement on his alleged departure from the A$AP Mob but this seemingly confirms it. We have reached out to his representatives but they have not responded to our inquiries.

Hopefully, he's able to patch things up with them in the future. It would be a shame for all of the relationships he built to be soured over this.