It's been a whirlwind of a month for the AWGE family. A$AP Rocky was arrested with two of his crew members in Sweden after they assaulted two young men who were following them in the streets. Rocky attempted to explain his actions in a video message days following the incident but the Swedish authorities took action, keeping him in custody as they investigate the matter. The Harlem rapper is ordered to remain in jail until tomorrow at the earliest but hopefully, that's the last day we hear about this. Everybody wants the star to come home and continue his tour and finally, after weeks of not being able to communicate with his best friend, A$AP Ferg hopped on a phone call with A$AP Rocky.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The "Wam" rapper took the opportunity to provide a much-needed update on Rocky's mental space, informing his fans that he is in good spirits. "I spoke to my boy he’s in good spirits he just wanna get home," wrote Ferg on a photo of his friend rocking his signature babushka. "Waiting on that court date to see wassup. He sends his love! Thank y’all for all your support . This shit is really annoying honestly because it really don’t make sense to me. But I’ll let God work the way he works. Everybody keep your prayers up for my boy. I’m gonna keep this Asap shit lit and take it to the max till I join my Partna again."

A$AP Ferg has been working hard on his own releases, making sure the A$AP fans can eat this summer. We're praying that Rocky can find his way out of this predicament so he can contribute too.