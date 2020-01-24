Floor seats indeed. A$AP Ferg has been balling on the low, alternating between rubbing shoulders with Jay-Z and sitting courtside at Nets games. Clearly, the man frequently finds himself in high profile circles, a testament to his magnetic presence. During yesterday's match between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers, Ferg found himself seated between former President Bill Clinton and TV icon Michael Strahan, a meeting commemorated by an epic picture.

"Surrounded by presidents and Giants 'Floor seats for the Nets'" writes Ferg, sharing the pic on his IG page. Naturally, many emcees and collaborators came through to applauded Ferg's latest flex. YBN Cordae declared it to be a "major bar," while Conway slid through with a congratulatory "my boy." Dreamville's Bas even deemed the image to be "legendary," a compliment echoed by many of Ferg's own followers.

Check it out for yourself below. Big respect to Ferg, one of the rap game's most slept on key players, and special shout out to the little homie coming through with that clutch photobomb.