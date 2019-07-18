A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg undoubtedly have one of the strongest bonds in music. The two have been through thick and thin, grieving the loss of their mentor A$AP Yams a few years ago and overcoming plenty of other obstacles on the way to where they are now. At times like this, everything becomes so vulnerable. A$AP Rocky is currently facing six years in a Swedish prison after he was arrested for assault. So many of us are working to free the Harlem rapper from jail, praying that he gets home safely so that he can continue to impress us all with his art. It has been reported that Kim Kardashian is working directly with the White House to get him back home, which is something we hope happens soon. There has been a lot of media coverage surrounding Rocky's arrest and some of it can be confusing to unpack. Especially when major outlets make silly mistakes like this.

The Washington Post is one of the most respected journalistic sources in the world but even they get caught up in the chaos sometimes. While A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky are close like brothers, they don't actually share the same mother and father. The Post accidentally published a piece referring to Ferg as Rocky's blood relative, which is not factual. The article was written about Ferg's social post this week, asking for everybody's help in freeing his AWGE partner. "So crazy to me that he’s still locked up. We doing everything in our power to see he comes home soon. Need all of y’all prayers, light and energy," he wrote.

Continue praying for A$AP Rocky. He'll make it out of this soon.