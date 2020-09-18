A$AP Illz sent everybody for a whirl when he dissed A$AP Ferg, one of the most popular members of the A$AP Mob, and said that he's "trash" and can't make anthems anymore. A$AP Bari chimed in and seemingly confirmed that Ferg had been kicked out of the group. Then, hours later, A$AP Nast cleared things up and said that Ferg was not actually kicked out of the Mob.

While there have not been too many updates regarding Ferg's status in the group, the way that the Mob is supporting his upcoming album release could mean that they're back on good terms.

The entire situation remains pretty convoluted but it looks like A$AP Ferg is keeping the first part of his name, for now.

Announcing his new album Floor Seats 2, which follows up the release of his new singles "Move Ya Hips" with Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO, and "No Ceilings" with Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo, a comment was left by the A$AP Mob, which many believe means that he's still associated with them.

Their comment was simple, just typing in two world emojis, but it speaks wonders considering the recent rumors that he was kicked out.

Hopefully, this means that moving forward, Ferg will operate as part of the A$AP Mob and, hopefully, A$AP Illz and A$AP Bari are okay with that.