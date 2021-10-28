A$AP Ferg Links Up With Pharrell For Neptunes-Produced "Green Juice"

While the A$AP Mob fragmented a long time ago, it was still alarming when A$AP Illz tried to kick him out of the mob last September. Ferg responded by saying that, because he helped establish the collective, he could not be kicked out — a claim A$AP Rocky supported.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Despite the conclusion that Ferg would always be Mob, however, it was clear there was some tension between he and the rest of the A$AP camp, (Again, the group hasn't *really* been a group since the early 2010s.) and just last week, it was announced that the "Work" rapper had signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Along with the Roc Nation announcement, Ferg revealed that he had a new, The Neptunes-produced single on the way, and today, "Green Juice" is finally here.

Rapping over haunting synths and hard-hitting drums, Ferg spits confidently about his place in hip-hop. Proclaiming himself both "the king" and "the ruler," Ferg gets into his mafia boss bag, dropping Don Corleone references while weaving bars about Tiffany diamonds and vintage Porsches between nods to his hometown of Harlem. Singing "You can not make this sh*t up, you're a fraud // They do not make nothing like this no more," Pharrell delivers an enchanting hook full of flexes from the caterpillar chains to the butterfly doors. And paired with alien invasion-like, apocalyptic visuals, "Green Juice" succeeds in delivering all kinds of Halloween vibes, as well as announcing that Ferg is really back.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm liftin' off

Get so high I could kiss the lord

Don Corleone, I been a boss

In a Mayback with the ceiling off

Check out A$AP Ferg's "Green Juice" below and let us know what you think in the comments.