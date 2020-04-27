Following a lengthy and successful musical career that elevated him into a genuine fan favorite, it's fair to say that A$AP Ferg is doing quite well for himself. Today, Ferg teamed up with Architectural Digest as the latest host of the ongoing "Home Tour" series, a premise that delivers exactly what it promises. Taking a moment to film a brief tour of his New Jersey home, the Hood Pope breaks down some of his finest art pieces, tells a few stories, and more -- all while giving us a first-hand look at the lavish life of luxury so often enjoyed by hip-hop's elite.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Though he has only been situated at the house for about a year, Ferg has already made it decidedly his own. "It's different from being an inner-city kid," he admits. "It's quiet, all the noise is cut off. When I'm traveling the world and meeting all these people, shaking hands, I'm on stage all the time, it's always cool to come back to a house that's real chill, tranquil. This is my safe haven right here."

He also showcases a few of his favorite art pieces, a collection that includes several custom paintings, authentic African masks, a machete from Liberia, and much more. His dining room is equally impressive, with his table custom made by an artist he discovered on Instagram. The entire house is nothing short of stunning, and it's no wonder Ferg is so eager to throw the fireplace on, lounge on his couch, and simply catch a vibe. Check out the entire tour below.