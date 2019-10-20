It looks like Celtics forward Jaylen Brown may be an honorary member of the A$AP Mob. On Friday night, Jaylen was celebrating his 23rd birthday with friends and family when ASAP Ferg decided to show up to dinner and gift the Celtics forward with a custom new chain.

Ferg revealed the gift on his IG Saturday morning, while wishing his “brother” a happy birthday & showing off the custom “Ferg” piece, which features Jaylen’s number (#7) in Celtic green on the backside. “Happy b-day to my brother @fchwpo . Humble soul , hard working and just good peeps. I consider you fam so had to bless you with a Ferg piece designed by me made by @willdaboss1,” he captioned the post while sharing photos from their evening.

This comes just a week or so after reports surfaced saying Jaylen turned down an $80 million dollar extension. He’s reportedly confident that he can get more on the market next Summer. “It’s really not overwhelming me or ruling my thoughts,” Brown recently told the New York Times. “I know what type of talent I have. I’m confident in myself. I’m confident in my ability. It’s not something that’s keeping me up at night.”

Check out the photos & footage of Brown’s new chain (below).