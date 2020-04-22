A$AP Ferg Draws Parallels Between The Past & Present In "Value" Visuals

A$AP Ferg explores the differences and similarities between past and present struggles in the music video for "Value."

A$AP Ferg just released the historically and socially-charged visuals for his single, "Value," on Wednesday. The A$AP Mob member dropped the single back in January, and has come through with a new accompanying music video directed by himself and frequent A$AP Mob collaborator, Hidji. These visuals tackle a range of heavy subjects that ultimately connect, including slavery in the United States and the current COVID-10 crisis.

“Look at me now!" Ferg said in a press release about the visuals. "The ‘Value’ video shows the progression of my people. It starts with imagery of slaves, whips and chains. People of today drive whips (as in cars) and wear chains (as in jewelry). My grandmother recites a poem in the intro of the video speaking on our ancestry and the oppression we went through. The video shows we are still going through those problems, but 'look at me now' is also a chant showing how many of us strived to overcome many of the limitations put in front of us. Me making it out of the hood as a big rapper and living in a mansion with art on the walls shows how far we can go.”

He also manages to explore the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the video, displaying shots of empty shelves at grocery stores and people scrolling on their phones. "The world seems fine when everyone’s inside, sleep," Ferg says about halfway through the video. "But fear creates lines outside for people to eat. The Internet brought everyone closer. The Internet closed stores. You just like me, I’m just like you." He goes on to repeat the phrase, 'look at me,' before jumping back in to the song. Check out the music video for "Value" above and let us know what you think of Ferg's vision for this track.