As A$AP Rocky awaits an impending decision from a Swedish jail cell, A$AP Ferg is doing everything he can to mobilize a grassroots "Free Rocky" campaign. With a petition circulating in favor of his release picking up steam (it's currently sitting at over 500,000 signatures), even a New York congressman has thrown his weight behind the cause. Clearly, Flacko has become a people's champ of sorts, though many mainstream news outlets have largely turned a blind eye to his predicament. Still, Ferg's support is endearing to behold, a testament to the A$AP Mob's strong connection.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Today, Ferg has opted to pay homage by way of fashion, donning Rocky's favorite piece of attire in tribute. "Free the Babushka Boy," writes Ferg, proudly rocking a headpiece of his own, pulling off the look with conviction. Of course, Rocky previously earned the "Babushka Boy" moniker at the onset of the year, when he teased an unreleased banger honoring the headscarf - one that we're still eagerly awaiting to this day.

Respect to Ferg for standing up for a friend, and we can only hope that Rocky comes home soon. Free Flacko!