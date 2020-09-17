He may have found himself at the center of an inter-squad squabble between a divided A$AP Mob, but it seems that A$AP Ferg is unfazed by any potential drama. In fact, the Trap Lord has officially teamed up with Dennis Rodman to announce the arrival of Floor Seats 2, his first album since last year's Floor Seats. Taking to Instagram to break the news, Ferg gave a few words about the upcoming project, his excitement barely containable.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"You already know what it is," he growls, approaching the camera. "I got Marilyn Manson on it. I got a song called "Dennis Rodman" on it featuring Tyga. I got Jay Gwuapo. I got Lil Wayne. I got Mulatto." And though he doesn't mention her, the segue into "Move Ya Hips" serves as a reminder that the Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO-assisted single will be present and accounted for. Likewise for "No Ceilings" with Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo, which originally dropped a few weeks back.

In closing, Ferg asks Dennis Rodman about the claim he made in The Last Dance, in which he declared himself "the sexiest man in the world." "Sexier than Jordan?" asks a skeptical Ferg. Upon Rodman's affirmation, Ferg can't contain his laughter. "You already know what it is. We here. Floor Seats 2 baby. Talk to me nice or don't talk to me at all." Look for that one to land on September 25th, an already stacked day including albums from Spillage Village, Action Bronson, and more. Will you be checking to see what Ferg has been cooking up?