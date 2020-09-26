mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Ferg & Tyga Team Up For New Banger "Dennis Rodman"

Alexander Cole
September 26, 2020 09:09
Dennis Rodman
A$AP Ferg Feat. Tyga

A$AP Ferg and Tyga came through with plenty of basketball metaphors on "Dennis Rodman."


A$AP Ferg's status within the A$AP Mob has been put into question as of late although he is adamant he is still a part of it all. In fact, on Friday, Ferg released a brand new project called Floor Seats 2 which is his way of saying "I'm still here." So far, the project has been praised for its experimental sounds and features. One of the standouts on the project is easily the Tyga-assisted "Dennis Rodman" which features a plethora of basketball metaphors.

This track sees Ferg and Tyga trade verses over a loud and energetic beat. It's one of those songs that will make you want to get in the gym and start pumping iron like you never have before.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She mean, a queen, that's makin' bands
Her ass I fiend, potato yams
Put money on his head, I call it head band
You die here, Dennis Rodman
It feel like we won the Finals, we got five rings (Yeah)
We livin' the series, I'm thirty-for-thirty, I shake 'em like Kyrie

