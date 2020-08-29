A$AP Ferg & NLE Choppa Assist AG Club On "Memphis Pt 2."

If festivals were alive and well, and COVID wasn't a thing, there isn't a doubt in my mind that AG Club would be inciting moshpits on every stage they touch. The release of their debut album Halfway Off The Porch shed light on their infectious energy. The project spawned the single, "Memphis" which has been going crazy on streaming services and YouTube. Now, they've returned with a part two featuring one of the latest breakout stars out of Memphis and one of Harlem's jiggiest characters.

A$AP Ferg and NLE Choppa turn things up a notch on the rowdy new single from AG Club. With the Three 6 chants backing the lo-fi production, Ferg and Choppa join AG Club for a revamped version of their breakout hit.

Quotable Lyrics

Treat my wrists like a ring

Throw my arm in her drink

That's your bitch? Workin' that out 'til she faint

On my dick doing planks

Years in the game, still making that bank

Off of that Shabba Shabba Shabba Ranks

