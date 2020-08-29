mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Ferg & NLE Choppa Assist AG Club On "Memphis Pt 2."

Aron A.
August 29, 2020 11:23
29 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Memphis Pt. 2
AG Club Feat. NLE Choppa & A$AP Ferg

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

AG Club delivers the sequel to their breakout hit featuring A$AP Ferg and NLE Choppa.


If festivals were alive and well, and COVID wasn't a thing, there isn't a doubt in my mind that AG Club would be inciting moshpits on every stage they touch. The release of their debut album Halfway Off The Porch shed light on their infectious energy. The project spawned the single, "Memphis" which has been going crazy on streaming services and YouTube. Now, they've returned with a part two featuring one of the latest breakout stars out of Memphis and one of Harlem's jiggiest characters.

A$AP Ferg and NLE Choppa turn things up a notch on the rowdy new single from AG Club. With the Three 6 chants backing the lo-fi production, Ferg and Choppa join AG Club for a revamped version of their breakout hit. 

Quotable Lyrics
Treat my wrists like a ring
Throw my arm in her drink
That's your bitch? Workin' that out 'til she faint
On my dick doing planks
Years in the game, still making that bank
Off of that Shabba Shabba Shabba Ranks

AG Club
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  29
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
AG Club NLE Choppa A$AP Ferg
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A$AP Ferg & NLE Choppa Assist AG Club On "Memphis Pt 2."
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject