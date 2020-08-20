A$AP Ferg & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Connected For "Lord"

While there are power moves in all facets of life, one of hip-hop's most admirable is when an upcoming artist brings a legendary act into the fold for a collaboration. And that's exactly what A$AP Ferg did seven years ago when he connected with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to conjure the regal banger "Lord" for his debut album Trap Lord. At once signaling Ferg's personal tastes as well as his respect for the game's OGs, in one fell swoop the pseudo-title-track bridged a generational gap in style.

Seeing as this is the Bone Thugs we're talking about, Ferg made sure to queue them up with an instrumental simultaneously uptempo and dark in nature. And though Ferg can't quite match the group's dexterity, his bouncy flow is the perfect warm-up before the floodgates are opened entirely. Though the standout Bone verse tends to be a matter of preference, it's hard not to appreciate Bizzy's ridiculously rapid-fire delivery. On the other hand, Krayzie never fails to close the track out in a merciless fashion, a testament to his own often-unsung prowess as an emcee. No matter where you stand, "Lord" remains a dark banger worth celebrating, especially on the birthday of A$AP Ferg's acclaimed Trap Lord album.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Can't they understand they ain't dealing with a punk bitch?

One quick move and it's murder

And I'ma serve a n***a exactly what he deserving

A$AP, but wait a minute

I'm prolly one of the sickest n***s that ever did it, I'm in it 'cause I'ma win it

I'ma mothafuckin' lyrical tyrant, pivotal giant of this shit