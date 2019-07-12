mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Ferg & Asian Doll Pick Another Round Of "Wigs" Off The Floor

July 12, 2019 17:50
Asian Doll gets the 2nd chance she was due on A$AP Ferg's "Wigs" Remix.


You know that feeling when a joke decomposes to reveal a bitter truth - well... Asian Doll, or Asian Da Brat as she likens herself nowadays, she joked that A$AP Ferg would rue taking her off the original "Wigs" release featuring City Girls and Antha. In sensing the bitter truth behind Asian's lighthearted quip, A$AP Ferg quickly went to work re-arranging a second, auxiliary version, confined to his and her.

The premise remains simple in execution, despite the rearrangement. Ferg belies hope for the wig-wearers with aspirations of going unnoticed. He clamors that for every wig he purchases, he reserves the right to swat one down to the floor. This isn't the first or the last time Ferg constructs a full-length song out of a home appliance or personal vanity item. In fact, in the year 2017, Ferg and Rocky ran a blue light over their respective mattresses to reveal copious levels of Thottery within the inside stitching.

Thankfully, Asian Doll is in the fold this go-around in order to keep Ferg and his consiglieres at an appreciable level of modesty. For everything, the A$AP Mob has done for high fashion in hip-hop, you'd think Ferg would get a pass for skipping out on a lace front, but alas, Asian Doll is here to ply her wisdom like a space-aged suffragette - and we're all the better for it.

Quotable Lyrics:

I hop up on the dick like a choo choo train
N----s fall in love, I only hit him when I want-want some brain
Rich n----s they at me
Wanna cuff me, where's my wedding ring?

