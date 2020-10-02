A$AP Ferg Addresses A$AP Mob Drama On "Big A$AP" With Monica

According to A$AP Ferg, there are several members of the A$AP Mob that are jealous of his success, which led to him being "kicked out" of the group several weeks ago.

The story was huge when it broke. A$AP Illz, one of the founding members of the A$AP Mob, claimed that A$AP Ferg was no longer a member of their collective, insulting him and his music by saying: "Ferg ain't ASAP NO MORE sorry guys. That n***a burnt out, songs dumb trash mr anthem can't get right."

That was later co-signed by A$AP Bari before A$AP Nast denied it all. During a recent radio appearance, Ferg said that he would finally address the drama on a new song, which would be added onto Floor Seats II. Today, he came through with "Big A$AP", giving his side of the story alongside Monica.

The track is boastful in nature, with A$AP Ferg bragging about his deal with Tiffany's, his music hitting one billion streams, and more. He also went on to share some light jabs at whoever is jealous of him within A$AP. "Some of my n***as got jealous, they see their man rose," he says in the first verse. "How you go and kick the leader of A$AP out?/I keep my foot on these n***as neck 'til they pass out," he continues in the second.

While he doesn't explain exactly what happened, he does maintain the fact that he's still A$AP and that, possibly until the end of time, some of his homies will not respect him.

Quotable Lyrics:

First rapper face for Tiffany's, said, "Fuck the jewelers"

Songs gettin' over a billion streams, my hits abusin'

On the level where everything is a trap now

The propaganda bring you up to bring you back down

How you go and kick the leader of A$AP out?

I keep my foot on these n***as neck 'til they pass out

Haha, breathe n***as