A$AP Bari's faced some serious allegations over the past few years. Over the past two years, his career's been plagued with accusations of sexual assault. In July 2017, a video of the VLONE co-founder harassing a woman in a hotel room emerged. He was later charged with sexual assault but he struck back with a lawsuit of his own. He pled guilty to the charges earlier this year but now, he's taking yet another loss after the judge dismissed his suit.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

According to TMZ, a judge has thrown out A$AP Bari's defamation lawsuit against his accuser. The decision was made because the woman filed both a lawsuit and a police report. A$AP Bari didn't have any basis to sue the woman because both were protected speech. Bari initially filed the suit against the woman, not only accusing her of defamation but also of civil extortion. He said that she only made allegations of sexual assault after she got a lawyer but when she was being questioned by police, her only concern was having the video of her being harassed deleted. He claimed that she was trying to pressure him into settling the case with him.

A$AP Bari pled guilty to the charges earlier this year to avoid jail time. In exchange, the fashion designer was required to pay a $5K fine and a $3,150.