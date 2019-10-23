Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy 500 High is rumored to make its retail debut in December, a month that will reportedly feature a couple of different Yeezy Boost 350 V2s and the new Yeezy 700 V3 as well.

Adidas has not yet announced official release details for the high-top Yeezy 500s but the kicks have already been delivered to multiple celebs and artists, including Kanye's sister-in-law Kourtney, and A$AP Bari. Kourtney shared a quick video of the "Slate" Yeezy 500 High earlier this week, and Bari took to IG last night to give sneakerheads a closer look at the unreleased sneakers.

The kicks, decked out in an eye-catching blue colorway, feature a combination of neoprene and suede with thick, tonal rope laces tying things together. Just like the original Yeezy 500, the high-top version is grounded by that chunky, full-length adiPRENE midsole.

Check out some additional leaked photos and videos of the Yeezy 500 High below, and stay tuned for updates.