There wasn't any explanation as to why A$AP Bari dropped off a mysterious message recently, but the co-founder of the A$AP Mob has been a topic of conversation ever since. Days ago, Bari popped up in photos showing that he was enjoying the luxurious sights of Paris Fashion Week. He posed alongside Kanye West, Julia Fox, and Pharrell Williams, but it wasn't the images that captured attention.

A few text slides on his Instagram Story got people talking as he addressed down low men who cheat on their girlfriends or wives.

"Y'all females better watch out from These low key gay n*ggas...Y'all better stop going through n*gga texts and start looking at they pornhub Lol...F*cking girls and guys was never cool," Bari wrote, prompting a wave of backlash. "I love gay ppl by the way I hate low key gay n*ggas who deal with females but on the low date guys," he added. "Stay True to urself and others."

Many agreed with him, stating that these men need to live their lives without harming others with infidelities and secrets, while others thought he was being homophobic towards bisexual men. Check out his posts and a few reactions below.