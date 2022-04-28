The rumor mill is on fire today (April 27) after a TikTok video went viral. It only lasts for a few seconds, but New York City's popular favorite Lucien was the place to be—that is until there was a bit of a dust-up. According to the person who recorded and uploaded the TikTok video, A$AP Bari was enjoying some time with his crew when Lil Uzi Vert "pulled up on" him.

Now, it is unclear what occurred before and after this confrontation, but the clip showed several men attempting to keep Uzi and Bari separate.



Shareif Ziyadat / Stringer / Getty Images

Although viewers can't see Uzi in the video, it is speculated that he is the person who can be heard saying, "Shut up, b*tch," after Bari yelled, "What is you doin'?!" Neither Bari nor Uzi have confirmed the confrontation, but Hip Hop fans have been quick to revisit some of Uzi's more controversial moments of pop-up encounters that have often got him into trouble.

There was, of course, the feud years ago with Rich The Kid where Uzi reportedly showed up at Rich's location to address their ongoing beef. It turned into a full-on melee that landed in a nearby Starbucks, and after Uzi swung on Rich, the latter took refuge behind the counter with the baristas.

More recently, Uzi reportedly got himself into legal trouble and received three years probation after allegedly showing up at a West Hollywood restaurant where his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd was having lunch with SAINt JHN. Byrd alleged that Uzi physically assaulted her and pointed a gun at her chest before leaving the scene.

Check out the brief clip of Uzi and Bari's alleged confrontation below.