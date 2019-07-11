A$AP Ant Calls For A$AP Rocky's Freedom On "Free Flacko Jodye"

A$AP Rocky is currently a hot topic in the hip-hop community and in the news in general. The Harlem rapper was arrested on suspicion of assault after he acted in self-defense from two individuals who were seemingly harassing Rocky and his team. His team already launched a petition in support of the rapper while his peers and friends have called for his freedom. A$AP Ant now returns with a new song titled, "Free Flacko Jodye" in support of the incarcerated Mob member.

A$AP Ant is back with a brand new track in wake of Rocky's incarceration. SPIZZLEDOE delivers grim beat with elements of both East Coast and Memphis sounds. Although the song is titled, "Free Flacko Jodye," there isn't any blatant bars that reference Rocky's situation. Either way, it's still another hard track from A$AP Ant.

Peep the song below and read more about the petition for Rocky's freedom here.

Quotable Lyrics

You wanna gamble? Let's bet it

Shoot for the 3, JJ Redick

You could tell me, I'm not gonna tell it

Queen Latifah, I'mma set it

My wifey, she call and she pregnant

Spizz played the beat, I'mma kill it