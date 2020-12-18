mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Ant Builds On Solo Success With "Lil Black Jean Jacket 2 (Ruby Edition)"

Keenan Higgins
December 18, 2020 16:17
Lil Black Jean Jacket 2 (Ruby Edition)
A$AP Ant

A$AP Ant continues to assert independence on his latest LP "Lil Black Jean Jacket 2 (Ruby Edition)," and the results are impressive to say the least.


A$AP Ant can easily be considered as one of the standout members to come out of A$AP Mob, and that bold claim becomes even more clear on his latest LP, Lil Black Jean Jacket 2 (Ruby Edition).

A$AP Asap Ant Lil Black Jean Jacket 2 ruby edition
Image: Zachary Mazur/Getty Images

Ant dabbles with a handful of sounds on LBJJ2, ranging from the international vibes you get on album closer "Marino Paris" alongside JMK$ or the "art rap" he paints on "Bob Ross" with help from LuLu P and A$AP Twelvyy. The subject matter is flashy as you'd expect from his days of banging with the Harlemites of the Mob, but his B-more side pops up throughout by way of thought-provoking lyrics and samples that recall musical eras from the past. Overall, if Ant is working towards being seen more as a solo star, the body of work he accomplished with Lil Black Jean Jacket 2 (Ruby Edition) is a huge step in that direction.

Take a listen to Lil Black Jean Jacket 2 (Ruby Edition) by A$AP Ant below and on all music streaming platforms:

Tracklist:

1. "Max Contract"
2. "On My Way 2 Jummah" (feat. LuLu P)
3. "Tell My Girl Count It"
4. "Wish I Could Time Travel" (feat. A$AP Twelvyy)
5. "Dior Suit Business"
6. "Cartier AMG"
7. "Yellow Dragon Fruit" (feat. Zombie Juice)
8. "Bob Ross" (feat. A$AP Twelvyy & LuLu P)
9. "Super Bowl Halftime"
10. "Tekken Tag" (feat. Soduh)
11. "Tales From The Crypt"
12. "5 Times A Day" (feat. Goonew)
13. "VVS Pharmacy"
14. "Wockanda 8000" (feat. LuLu P)
15. "Pete Rose"
16. "Sunday Night Lights" (feat. Baby 9eno)
17. "Marino Paris" (feat. JMK$)

