ASAP Ant & ASAP Rocky Collide On "The God Hour"

The A$AP Mob has reunited on wax—well, at least two of them have. There has been quite a buzz about A$AP Rocky in recent months following the announcement that he is expecting a baby with girlfriend Rihanna. The New York rapper has also been moving forward with lucrative business deals that are revealed from one week to the next, and now, he collides with A$AP Ant on a new track to remind people that he's still a beast in the booth.

Today (March 31), the pair of A$AP partners shared the visual to "The God Hour" and in the clip, you'll find them with their crew taking over the streets of the Big Apple. There are also some trippy, psychedelic elements to throw your brain for a loop so tune into that, as well. It's rumored that this collaboration will land on Ant's forthcoming project, so we'll keep you updated on that as more information unfolds.

Stream "The God Hour" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Cover the weed up, we plantin’ the crop

AMG engine it come with no key

I’m with the b*tch I got sand on my feet

Cover my arm, shoot when I reach