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Tristan Thompson
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Tristan Thompson Reveals He Had A Vasectomy And Signed Over Embryo Rights To Khloe Kardashian
Tristan and Khloe got candid on the latest episode of the 'Khloe In Wonderland' podcast.
By
Tallie Spencer
May 28, 2026