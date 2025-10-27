News
THF Bayzoo
Mother Of Lil Durk's First Two Kids Mourns Passing Of THF Bayzoo
THF Bayzoo passed away this past weekend, with reports saying he was shot in a Chicago neighborhood by two unidentified men.
By
Zachary Horvath
October 27, 2025
388 Views
21 Savage Shares Heartbreaking THF Bayzoo Tribute Following His Death
21 Savage is one of the first rappers to speak about the passing of THF Bayzoo, a close affiliate of Lil Durk's who passed this weekend.
By
Zachary Horvath
October 27, 2025
1407 Views