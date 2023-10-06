Rye Rye
Drake Allegedly Used Rye Rye Sample Without Crediting Artist On "Calling For You"
Rye Rye is quite upset that she didn't get the recognition she deserves on "For All The Dogs," and this has apparently happened to her a lot.
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Oct 06, 2023
