Roberta Flack
Music
Lauryn Hill, Stevie Wonder, & Wyclef Jean Deliver Powerful Tribute To Roberta Flack At Her "Celebration Of Life"
A beautiful ceremony for a beautiful soul, Roberta Flack's "Celebration of Life" was handled with great care by all of those involved.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 11, 2025
