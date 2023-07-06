Luther Vandross
- Music7 Best Luther Vandross Samples In Hip HopLuther Vandross' legacy as a legend lives on through his music and these samples showcase why he's highly regarded. By Paul Barnes
- MusicJamie Foxx To Produce Luther Vandross DocumentaryThe film will be directed by acclaimed documentary maker Dawn Porter.By Ben Mock
- ViralMaster P & Luther Vandross Have Google Tweaking In Hilarious Search ConfusionWho knew the No Limit Records mogul was one of the greatest soul singers of all time?By Gabriel Bras Nevares