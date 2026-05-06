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Rapper JaYy Wick Arrested After Allegedly Shooting A Man On The Beach In Florida
Rapper JaYy Wick has a legal battle ahead of him after being arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Panama City Beach.
By
Alexander Cole
May 06, 2026